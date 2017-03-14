Dallas Officer Terminated For Unnecessary Force And More

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Interim Chief of Police David Pughes terminated Officer Joshua Forner after a hearing on Tuesday.
An Internal Affairs investigation concluded back on on August 8, 2015, Officer Forner, used unnecessary force during an arrest and failed to follow policies and procedures for using a Taser.
Interim Chief Hughes also said the investigation showed Officer Forner used indecent or profane language during the performance of official duties, deactivated the digital video recorder before the incident was over and failed to complete a report before the end of his shift.
The investigation also concluded that on August 14, 2015, Officer Forner entered inaccurate, false or improper information on a police report.
The investigation also concluded that on August 1, 2016, Officer Forner gave “written and/or oral inconsistent, conflicting, and/or misleading statements during an internal investigation.”
Officer Forner was hired in September 2006 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.
Officer Forner has the right to appeal his termination.