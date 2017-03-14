CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Officer Terminated For Unnecessary Force And More

March 14, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, David Pughes, Interim Police Chief, Officer Joshua Forner, officer terminated, taser, unnecessary force

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Interim Chief of Police David Pughes terminated Officer Joshua Forner after a hearing on Tuesday.

An Internal Affairs investigation concluded back on on August 8, 2015, Officer Forner, used unnecessary force during an arrest and failed to follow policies and procedures for using a Taser.

Interim Chief Hughes also said the investigation showed Officer Forner used indecent or profane language during the performance of official duties, deactivated the digital video recorder before the incident was over and failed to complete a report before the end of his shift.

The investigation also concluded that on August 14, 2015, Officer Forner entered inaccurate, false or improper information on a police report.

The investigation also concluded that on August 1, 2016, Officer Forner gave “written and/or oral inconsistent, conflicting, and/or misleading statements during an internal investigation.”

Officer Forner was hired in September 2006 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

Officer Forner has the right to appeal his termination.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia