Ex-Guard At Private Immigrant Detention Center Pleads Guilty

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former guard at a private immigrant detention center in San Antonio has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a detainee.
Barbara Jean Goodwin worked at the Central Texas Detention Facility, which The GEO Group operates near downtown San Antonio for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The 35-year-old woman entered her plea Tuesday before a federal magistrate in San Antonio. She could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for having sex with a federal inmate between February and August 2016.
Goodwin is scheduled to be sentenced June 12.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)