John Wiley Price Accused Of Bribery In Dallas County Project

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The former lead lawyer for Hillwood, a company owned by Texas billionaire Ross Perot Jr., testified today in a federal corruption trial that he was shocked, and feels “terrible,” about what the FBI contends – that bribes were “funneled” to Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price on behalf of the company.

David Newsom, who is retired but still works part-time for Hillwood, said he was unaware when he hired lobbyist Kathy Nealy 10 years ago that she would direct thousands of dollars into Price’s bank accounts as he cast votes and made calls to forward Hillwood’s interest in a massive development in south Dallas County.

“It’s something we wouldn’t want to be associated with,” Newsom said.

At the beginning of cross-examination, Price’s lead defense lawyer, Shirley Baccus Lobel, took a swing at Newsom’s earlier testimony that he was unaware of the payments.

“Let’s talk about your shock,” Lobel began. “You okay?” She also got Newsom to repeatedly say Nealy was a trusted employee in providing Hillwood access to powerful leaders in Dallas, including Price and Dallas Independent School District (DISD) Superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Then Lobel told him, “You’re seemingly wanting to disown her now.”

In their corruption case against Price and Nealy, the government says Nealy would be retained — at a high salary — by companies wanting to do business with the county, and that she would then funnel bribes to her friend, Price, for his influence on the Commissioners Court.

In the case of Hillwood, the FBI says Nealy put thousands of dollars into Price’s bank accounts in exchange for him voting first to stall a project to create a massive trade and distribution hub in his district, and then to push to include Hillwood in the project.

As well as using his influence on the Commissioners Court, jurors were told Price reached out to other powerful leaders, including Hinojosa, asking for the Dallas School Board to also vote in favor of Hillwood’s inclusion in the development, known as the federally recognized Foreign Trade Zone.

Price and his executive assistant, Dapheny Fain, are on trial, both charged with bribery and tax evasion. Nealy faces the same charges and is scheduled for trial at a later date.