Letter Carrier Fired And Facing Charges After Dumping Mail

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas letter carrier is out of a job and faces potential criminal charges after he or she is accused of dumping dozens of letters into a wooded area.

Don Sutton lives across the street along S. Manus Drive in South Oak Cliff and found the mail. “It was dumped right through here all the way to the bottom.”

Sutton said at first, he went to pick up what he thought was trash. “There was a lot of mail. It didn’t just fall, it stuck together. Hundreds…”

Sutton said he called the police Monday night, but the mail was still there early Tuesday morning. He took photos of postal inspectors collecting the letters just after sunrise. But before he found the mail late Monday afternoon, Sutton watched a mail truck that parked across the street on his surveillance camera.

He then gave the postal service investigators a copy of his surveillance video.

A spokesman with the postal service’s Inspector General’s office said hours later, they identified the letter carrier responsible, and that the employee no longer works there.

Sutton said some of the letters he discovered were addressed to residents on Perryton Drive, about three miles away.

“I don’t want to miss something important, important mail. I hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Tom Collins who lives nearby where the mail was tossed.

Investigators said they are notifying victims, processing the dumped mail and delivering the letters.

There’s no word yet if the letter carrier will face criminal charges or why he or she dumped the mail.

“I feel he just couldn’t get it done and he just dumped it,” said Sutton.

