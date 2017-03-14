Man Arrested In Southwest Dallas After Shooting, Chase

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police are investing a shooting in a Southwest Dallas parking lot.
Officers were patrolling in the 3900 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road when they saw a man fire several gunshots at a parked car.
Sgt. Warren Mitchell said the suspect then drove off and led police on a short chase before crashing into another vehicle.
“The suspect then fled on foot before officers were able to catch him at a nearby apartment complex and take him into police custody,” said Mitchell.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they recovered a gun but the motive for the shooting is unknown.