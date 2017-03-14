CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Military-Like Protective Vests Proposed For Texas Officers

March 14, 2017 9:53 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: DeSoto Police, protective vest, Sen. Royce West, Texas Legislature

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DeSOTO (CBS11) – A newly-proposed bill aimed at protecting police is beginning to gain traction at the State Capitol in Austin.

Senate Bill 12 would set aside $25 million for a grant program to help equip officer with heavy, military-like protective vests.

“The threat out there is real,” said Sgt. Nick Bristow with the DeSoto Police Department. “The threat is increasing and you have to be prepared.”

Bristow said the July 7, 2016 Dallas police ambush changed everything for local law enforcement.

“Nobody had ever seen anything like this where one shooter can take down that number of officers in a single incident,” said Bristow.

Armed with a large caliber rifle, Bristow said patrol officer and their standard equipment on July 7 did not stand a chance.

“It kind of brought home the fact that we are all vulnerable,” said Bristow.

State Senator Royce West (D- Dallas), wants to change the unsafe feeling officers might have through a thick, protective vest.

“This is not a blue issue or a red issue, it’s a Texan issue,” said Senator West.

West said the grant would help equip patrol officers with gear normally reserved for SWAT and tactical units.

“They have to put their life on the line each and every day for us,” said West. “So we have to make certain that we provide them the best possible equipment.”

Standard police vests protect against handguns. The heavy vests are built to protect against rifle fire and have thick plates to protect vital organs.

Bristow said if his department landed the grant funding, patrol officers would likely keep them in their squad cars. He said it would be another tool at their disposal if and when a dangerous scenario arises again.

“It’s going to save lives,” said Bristow. “It’s going to save officer’s lives. It’s going to put the officer’s families at ease knowing that they’ve got this kind of protection.”

SB 12 just passed the Senate unanimously. It now heads to the House.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has already vocally supported the bill.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia