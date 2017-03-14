New Apartment Complex Cause For Concern In Fort Worth Neighborhood

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The City of Fort Worth has approved construction of a large apartment building on the fringes of one of its most historic neighborhoods.

The development of condos and apartments along historic Samuels Avenue so far has mostly been over dilapidated buildings and run down warehouses. But the next phases of the project down there moving to more established and historic homes.

The development has reached as far as Pioneers Rest Cemetery and historic homes like the Garvey House built at the turn of the 20th century. That property is slated for apartments as is the property where a second, long standing neighborhood home sits a few lots down.

Developers, preservationists and the city have been working to find some way of melding historic and new together.

The city just approved plans for a 340-unit apartment complex with the Garvey House restored at the center of the complex for apartment offices. The other historic house will be moved to a nearby lot before construction begins.

The city says it is strictly setting codes in the area to conform with the historic architecture. Others say while property values have gone up, they’re losing the historic feel of the neighborhood.

“Even though they are great houses it was a bad neighborhood,” said Steve McGee, a home owner in the area since the early 1980’s. “And so it brought up this location. So, that’s been good. But destroying the historical neighborhood in the process?”

McGee said he wanted an historic designation for the entire neighborhood.

“The standards for that area are written in a way that they correspond to the context of what’s existing, what’s existing in that built environment,” said Sevanne Steiner, Senior Planner for the City of Fort Worth.

Steiner said the city works with historical preservationists as well as developers as plans are drawn for more development in the area.

And more growth is coming to the area.

Steiner said plans are for commercial and residential growth to tie the area to downtown and other neighborhoods.