New Insight Into Elliott’s Relationship With Woman At St. Patrick’s Day Parade

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was photographed pulling down a woman’s shirt to expose her breast during a Dallas’ St. Patrick’s Day parade.

But the nature of Elliott’s relationship with the woman sheds new light on their possibly “playful” interaction.

Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan has two sources who indicate that Elliott and the woman have a friendship strong enough that the Saturday gathering in Dallas is now followed by the pair traveling to Miami, where they are hitting the social scene.

The idea that their parade-day interaction was “consensual” in a sense may get Elliott off the hook with anyone who views his action as criminal in nature. That doesn’t mean the NFL – which is still conducting its investigation of domestic violence accusations against Elliott – will cease its probe. (It can be argued that as Elliott has never been found guilty of such violence, the league’s investigation is unjustified.)

But the TMZ report that quotes an Elliott representative as saying the parade contact “was all in good fun” is valid, according to Shariff’s sources.

