Oil Rig Worker Killed When Block Falls From Rig

DANBURY (AP) — A 43-year-old oil rig worker was killed when a snatch block weighing about 1½ tons fell from the rig and hit him.
The accident happened Tuesday in the Denbury Resources Oil Field near Danbury, about 40 miles south of Houston.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says the dead man is Antonio Perez of El Campo. He was working for Pryor Packers Inc. of Laurel, Mississippi, when the accident happened.
Investigators are trying to find out what caused the block to fall from the rig.
