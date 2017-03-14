Pedestrian Killed In Rockwall Roadway Collision

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ROCKWALL (CBSDFW) – A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Rockwall early Tuesday, police say.
Rockwall officers responded to the 900 block of the South Service Road of IH 30 around 12:20 in the morning and found two pedestrians that had been hit after walking in the roadway.
One person, a 48-year-old male from Knoxville, Tennesse, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigators.
The accident is under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department Traffic Division.