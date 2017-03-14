Snow Storm Sacks Northeastern U.S., Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – If you were planning to head to the northeast today, you’re out of luck as the massive snowstorm bearing down on that part of the country has forced hundreds of flight cancellations.
That means a number north Texans who hoped hoped to go northeast for Spring Break are out of luck.
DFW International and Dallas love Field have cancelled flights to New York’s LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Airports.
Flights to Reagan National in Washington, Philadelphia, and Boston’s Logan Airport have also been scrapped for today, and possibly tomorrow.
*This is a developing story. Follow 1080 KRLD for the latest information.