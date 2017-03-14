LIVE NOW: Structure Fire Fills Johnson County Sky With Thick Smoke | Read More

Structure Fire Fills Johnson County Sky With Thick Smoke

March 14, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: fire, johnson county, Texas

GRANDVIEW (1080 KRLD) – A large structure fire at a business in south Johnson County filled the sky with thick black smoke Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, fire crews responded to calls of a fire at a drilling fluid company in the 8700 block of FM 4 near FM 916 before noon. The flames quickly engulfed the building sending plumes of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Officials are working to assess the inventory of the building that is burning.

According to fire officials, there is no need for evacuations due to the chemicals in the building.

There are no reports of injuries from the fire.

*This is a developing story. Follow 1080 KRLD for the latest information.

 

 

