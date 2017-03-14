Texas Lawmaker Mocks Abortion Law With Call For Masturbation Fines

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas lawmaker is making a point about legislation that restricts women’s access to health care and abortions by proposing to fine men $100 when they masturbate.
Alongside the penalty for wasting semen not resulting in a pregnancy, state Rep. Jessica Farrar’s bill would require a “medically unnecessary digital rectal exam” before any man undergoes a vasectomy or can be prescribed Viagra.
The 11th term Democrat tells the Houston Chronicle that her bill mimics how a woman seeking an abortion is forced by Texas law to undergo a transvaginal ultrasound, which “has nothing to do with her health care.”
Farrar, (D-Houston), says while some people think it’s funny, her bill highlights the obstacles women face “that were placed there by legislatures making it very difficult for them to access health care.”
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)