11 Bikers Sue Over Arrests After 2015 Waco Bar Shootout

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WACO (AP) – Eleven bikers have filed suit in federal court, alleging their civil rights were violated when they were arrested after the 2015 shootout at a Waco restaurant and bar.
The 11 contend in their lawsuit filed in Waco that they were arrested without cause after the shootout at the Twin Peaks restaurant and bar that killed nine.
The Waco Tribune-Herald reports the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from defendants McLennan County and the city of Waco, former Waco Police Chief Brent Stroman, Detective Manuel Chavez, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna and other unidentified government employees.
The suit is the second to be filed over arrests of bikers after the shootout. Last week, Morgan English sued county and city officials, alleging civil rights violations and asking for $350 million in damages.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)