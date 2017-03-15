Bank Footage Captures Security Guard Shooting Armed Robber

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBSDFW) – Newly released footage captured an intense shootout between an armed robber and the bank’s security guard.

The video shows the suspect walking into the Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois, and firing his weapon into the ceiling. Tellers of the bank are seen ducking under their desks, while a security guard pulls out his weapon.

A gun battle ensues and the suspect rolls on the ground in an attempt to get away. The guard fires one more time and the suspect collapses before he can reach the front entrance of the bank.

According to WIFR, the suspect, 34-year-old Laurence Turner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was learned Tuesday that the security guard, Brian Harrison, will not face any charges.

Harrison is a former Winnebago County Deputy.

“There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato, said.

“They are taught generally to shoot center mass in the body. This is a very dynamic, fluid situation and he’s doing what he was trained for 30 years to do and it was eliminate and take care of the threat,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.