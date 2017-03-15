Car Vending Machine Operator To Open Location In San Antonio

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (AP/CBSDFW) – A company that offers a new and unique way of buying used cars, via a vending machine, is set to open another location in Texas.

Phoenix-based Carvana’s new San Antonio Car Vending Machine introduces an exciting and unique pick-up experience for customers purchasing a car from the company online. This launch marks the third signature Car Vending Machine in Texas, joining Austin and Houston.

Standing nearly eight stories tall, the glass tower in San Antonio will match its Houston counterpart in size.

According to the company, The San Antonio Car Vending Machine contains four delivery bays and holds up to 30 cars. Vehicles that have been purchased from the company’s website are loaded into the tower in advance of the customer’s pick up date. Carvana customer advocates are available on-site for support and to help facilitate a personalized and memorable pick-up experience.

Carvana set up a mock vending machine at the SXSW festival in Austin to promote the new south Texas location.

Just a real car inside of a vending machine. No big deal. #SXSW @carvana promo 👌 well done!! pic.twitter.com/RXvEbgQs1s — Andrew Fingerman (@awfingerman) March 13, 2017

“We’ve been offering our free delivery services in the San Antonio market for almost a year and a half now, and reception to the Carvana car buying experience has been great. We are always looking for the next city to offer our Car Vending Machine pickup experience to, and with the high adoption rate of the new way to buy a car in San Antonio, it made sense to offer the unique pickup experience here next,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We can’t wait to deepen our ties within the San Antonio community through this launch and make customers’ experiences even more memorable.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)