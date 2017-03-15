EU Approves AT&T’s Proposed Time Warner Purchase

March 15, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: AT&T, EU, Time Warner

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BRUSSELS (AP) – The European Union has given its blessing to AT&T’s proposed $85 billion purchase of Time Warner, saying that it raises no competition concerns in Europe.

The EU’s executive Commission said Wednesday that there are no overlaps between the companies’ activities in the European Economic Area, which includes the 28-nation EU and three other countries.

It noted that while AT&T is active in global telecommunications and digital entertainment, it only provides telecommunications services to business customers in the EEA.

The deal still needs approval from U.S. regulators. It would bind the second-largest U.S. telecommunications company with a media and entertainment conglomerate that owns CNN, HBO, the “Harry Potter” franchise and pro basketball.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia