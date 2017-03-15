Investigation Underway After Fort Worth Toddler Found In Pond Dies

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Police are investigating how a toddler wandered away from the family home after being found in a nearby pond.
According to Fort Worth police, officers were called to investigate an incident at the Quail Ridge Apartments apartment on Brentwood Stair Road around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. While there, they learned a two-year-old boy had disappeared.
Officers started an air and ground search for little boy. They later found him in a nearby pond and rushed him to Cook Children’s Medical Center.
Police say while at the hospital, the child died.
The FWPD Crimes Against Children unit is currently investigating.