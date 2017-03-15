Investigation Underway After Fort Worth Toddler Found In Pond Dies

March 15, 2017 9:40 AM
Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, Texas

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Police are investigating how a toddler wandered away from the family home after being found in a nearby pond.

According to Fort Worth police, officers were called to investigate an incident at the Quail Ridge Apartments apartment on Brentwood Stair Road around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. While there, they learned a two-year-old boy had disappeared.

Officers started an air and ground search for little boy. They later found him in a nearby pond and rushed him to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Police say while at the hospital, the child died.

The FWPD Crimes Against Children unit is currently investigating.

