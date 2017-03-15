CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

McKinney Dog Lovers Want City To Allow Pets On Restaurant Patios

March 15, 2017 7:14 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: City of McKinney, dog-friendly business, dogs, restaurant patio

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

McKINNEY (CBS11) – There’s an old saying in politics, if you want a friend, get a dog. Now man’s best friend is at the center of a growing political movement to increase the number of dog-friendly businesses.

It’s not as though McKinney hates dogs. For years the city’s annual Krewe of Barkus Parades has celebrated our four-legged friends.

But while Dallas, Plano, Frisco and other cities have adopted ordinances overriding the Texas Administrative Code’s ban on dogs from restaurant patios, McKinney remains bound by state law.

“What if they said leave your kids at home? Okay. I don’t see any reason why you have to leave your dog at home,” Craig Farrar said.

Farrar and his wife own McKinney’s Canine Cookie Company. They’ve long wanted dogs and dog owners to have more freedom, so they welcomed a local restaurant’s recent Facebook post calling for an end to the ban in McKinney.

“Recently it was brought to our attention that folks were not happy that the City of McKinney did not have an exemption or a variance process, and so I think at this point it’s started the conversation anew in the city of McKinney,” McKinney’s Executive Director of Development Services Michael Quint said.

The owner of Dempsey’s Place in downtown McKinney told CBS11 after the outpouring of public support he received after posting about the city’s threat to fine his restaurant for allowing dogs, he’s hopeful a change is coming.

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 7 24 29 pm McKinney Dog Lovers Want City To Allow Pets On Restaurant Patios

McKinney dogs (Dempsey’s Place – Facebook)

“If these people can’t go and get something to eat or get something to drink because they can’t bring their dogs, they’re going to go someplace else which is bad for everybody,” Farrar said.

Council member Tracy Rath tells CBS11, she’s already started the process of bringing this issue to a vote and letting the public weigh in.

That could happen as early as next month.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia