One Hit Wonder Wednesday: Jimmy “Bo” Horne

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Continuing our blogs on “one hit wonder” artists, here is one you may or may not be familiar with: Jimmy “Bo” Horne.

Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1949, Horne was a part of the R&B/disco scene in the 70’s and early 80’s. He had several songs on the UK Top 20 and U.S. R&B charts. But his biggest success came when he hooked up with Harry Wayne Casey of KC & The Sunshine Band. He broke into the American Top 40 charts in 1978 with “Dance Across The Floor,” a song that also appeared in the Brazilian gangster movie, “City Of God.” But that would be his only hit on the American Top 40 chart.

Horne also appeared on shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. Today he is President and CEO of his own company, Joy Productions, based in Riviera Beach, FL, which specializes in event planning, especially music events.

So here he is… ladies and gentlemen… Mr. Jimmy Bo Horne!!