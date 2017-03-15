Opening Of Scarborough Renaissance Festival Won’t Be Impacted By Fire

March 15, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: fire, Scarborough Faire, Scarborough Renaissance Festival

WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Scarborough Renaissance Festival confirmed Wednesday, the fire that destroyed one building on Tuesday will not affect the opening of the 2017 festival season scheduled to start April 8, 2017.

First responders arrived at the site within five minutes of the fire being discovered and it was contained within 30 minutes, according to a Scarborough Renaissance Festival news release.

One two-story building, artisan shoppe “Pendragon Costumes” which sold Renaissance style apparel, was completely destroyed and another, “Broom Sticks” sustained moderate damage.

The Ellis County Fire Marshall determined that the fire started in the electrical system of the building destroyed.

Ellis County Volunteer Fire Department Districts One and Six along with the Volunteer Fire Departments of Maypearl, Forreston and Avalon put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

The Festival’s 37th season will run weekends April 8 – May 29, 2017.

In August of 2011, a fire at the site of the springtime Scarborough Renaissance Faire killed a groundskeeper and injured two firefighters.

