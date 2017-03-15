Some In Wallet Theft Ring Arrested, Search Continues For Others

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been less than a week since police in Arlington asked for help identifying and locating a group of wallet thieves. Today investigators say two people in the group have not only been identified, but are in custody.

Originally, police had a surveillance photo of what they believed were two women who stole wallets from an employee locker room at Arlington Memorial Hospital. It’s now known that one of those suspects is actually a man.

Police say Deante Gordon was dressed in female attire when he and the other person used bolt cutters to cut the locks from an entrance and enter the hospital. Less than an hour after the thefts the pair was seen at a Target store using the stolen money to buy gift cards and big-ticket items.

Several men are believed to be part of the crime ring and one of those individuals has also been identified. Police say Anthony Bothwell is one of the male suspects who helped with the Target shopping spree. Both he and Gordon are behind bars in the Williamson County Jail.

The group of thieves are suspected of committing similar crimes in Dallas and Fort Worth, McKinney and Plano. Now police say they just need to identify what is believed to be the other female in the picture from the hospital in Arlington and the two male accomplices with the group at the Target store.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the thefts or the identity of the suspects to call Arlington Police Detective Doyle at 817-459-6489.