Someone Sent Dirk A Potato & He Appreciates It

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – If you watch the reality show Shark Tank, starring Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, you might remember these two guys.
Alex Craig and Riad Bekhit started a business called Potato Parcel, where you pay at least $9.99 (depending on the type of message they want), and they will send a personalized message on a potato to a person of their choosing.
Well, someone decided to send a potato to Mavericks’ star Dirk Nowitzki with his picture on it, and the newest member of the 30,000 points club thoroughly appreciates it!
By the way, Mr. Wonderful (Kevin O’Leary) ended up making a deal with the guys from Potato Parcel for $50,000 for 10 percent of the company plus a $1 royalty on every potato sold, which ends after he’s been paid $150,000.