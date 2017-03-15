Texas House Approves Texting While Driving Ban… Again

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas House is once again pushing for a statewide ban on texting while driving after efforts in previous years either fizzled out or were vetoed.

The latest proposal overwhelmingly won preliminary approval Wednesday in the House.

Former Republican House Speaker Tom Craddick is carrying the bill for a fourth consecutive session.

Laws banning texting while driving are already in place in dozens of Texas cities and in all but four states.

The bill would prohibit the use of hand-held phones to “read, write or send an electronic message” while driving.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

A similar proposal cleared the Legislature in 2011 but was vetoed by former Gov. Rick Perry, who called it a “government effort to micromanage the behavior of adults.”

Last month, advocates and families who have lost loved ones took their plea for change to the Capitol.

Denton resident James Shaffer was there, advocating on behalf of his wife and daughter who were killed by a distracted driver.

“Being upset and wanting them back every single day, no one should have to go through that over a text,” said Shaffer.

He said he would be actively petitioning state representatives and asking for a complete ban on hand held devices behind the wheel.

“If you are in a vehicle you need to be driving, not texting or face-timing or opening an app and tweeting,” said Shaffer.

