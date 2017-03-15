Romo’s Fantasy Football Convention To Be Held In Dallas

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Tony Romo’s cousin, Andy Alberth, told the Ben and Skin Show on Wednesday that the National Fantasy Football Convention is on for 2017.

According to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, the convention will be held on July 14-16 in Dallas.

The inaugural NFFC event will feature over 100 NFL players and personalities engaging with fans of all ages across three days of football and fantasy experiences.

“We expect Romo, Witten, Dez and Zeke to be there,” Alberth told Ben and Skin.

The NFFC website says the events include “exhibits, parties, games, signings, photo ops, Q&As, tailgates, draft lobbies, contests, and so much more.”

This is the third time Romo and his representatives will attempt to host the convention. The first one was planned for Las Vegas in 2015 before the NFL shut it down. The second one was set for Pasadena in 2016 was also shut down due to “blatant and continued interference” by the NFL, NFFC reps stated.

Romo sued the NFL for the cancellation of the Las Vegas event, but a judge threw out part of the lawsuit in February. Romo’s attorney said at the time that he still has two claims, including breach of contract, to go forward with the lawsuit against the NFL.

Alberth, though, is confident the third time’s the charm with this year’s event.

“We feel really confident about it… we feel like this is our year… we’re really excited… it’s been a lot of hard work,” Alberth said.

