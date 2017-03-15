Vikings Agree To Contract With Cornerback Terence Newman, 38

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings and veteran cornerback Terence Newman have agreed to terms on a new contract, bringing him back for a 15th season in the NFL.

The Vikings announced the deal Wednesday with Newman, who has been a starter for the team the last two years. He missed only one game in that span, because of a neck injury, and had four interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

Newman, who will turn 39 on Sept. 4, will start his ninth season playing under Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer was his defensive coordinator for four years with Dallas and two more with Cincinnati before they reunited again in Minnesota in 2015.

With 41 career interceptions, Newman is second among active players in the league behind DeAngelo Hall (43).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)