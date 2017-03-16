NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

5-Year-Old Boy Shoots Self With Parent’s Gun

March 16, 2017 7:47 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A five-year-old boy is recovering after he found a gun at his Fort Worth home and shot himself.

In what police are calling a very close call, the child found the gun on a nightstand next to his parent’s bed. They had just bought the new handgun. As their son played with the loaded gun, it went off.

The bullet went through the child’s hand. MedStar took the him to Cook Children’s where doctors described his injury as only minor.

However, the incident is anything but minor to police.

Investigators from the Crimes Against Children Unit are looking into the incident and the parent’s may face charges.

