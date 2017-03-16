See How ‘Kaela Kares’ By Giving Back To Kids At Texas Scottish Rite Hospital

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children will see more than 35,000 patients this year. Kaela Alford was one of those patients almost from the time she was born.

“When I was born, I had a stroke and that caused me to have Cerebral Palsy and then my parent ran into Scottish Rite Hospital” said Kaela Alford.

Kalea remembers the wonderful staff at Scottish Rite Hospital, and she remembers one thing in particular.

“Every time I would go there, the would always give me little stuffed animals to make me feel better” Kaela recalled.

In fact Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, in association with Child Life, gives toys, childrens books or stuffed animals to all the patients and their siblings.

So, at 5-years-old, Kaela got an idea of how she could give back to the folks that have given her so much.

She created Kaela Kares to collect and deliver stuffed animals to the children who are in the hospital beds that she use to occupy.

“She had a goal of 50 bunnies, just 50, and she got 300 her first year” said Kaela’s mom Heather Alford.

Kaela Kares has collected stuffed animals every year since and brings them to the hospital on Good Friday every year. This year Good Friday is April 14, so the push is on for this year’s collection.

“We have a Kaela Kares Facebook page, or we have an Amazon link where you go and we have a list of things you can order. Just put them in your cart and it sends them right to our house,” Kaela added.

This year’s goal is 1,000 stuffed animals and currently Kaela Kares has about 500 donated. Just click here to help Kaela Kares… Around Town!