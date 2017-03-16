Arrest Made In Booster Club Theft Case

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Arrest Made In Booster Club Theft Case

March 16, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: Ponder Fine Arts Booster Club, Ponder Police, theft

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PONDER (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Ponder have arrested a person of interest in a 14-month-old theft case.

According to the Ponder Fine Arts Booster Club President, Bronwyn Wright was arrested.

Back in February 2016, members of the Ponder Fine Arts Booster Club reported close to $21,000 in unverified expenses from the organization’s bank account.

Booster club members alleged that the money was mismanaged by a fellow booster club member with access to a debit card and checks to the bank account.

They said that bank account transaction history shows multiple cash withdrawals of upwards of $500, sometimes several times a day.

The booster club learned of the deficit in late December 2015, and filed a police report about two weeks later.

Ponder Police Chief Robert Genova said that there is a person of interest in the case. Neither the booster club nor the police department would identify the individual at the time, citing an ongoing investigation.

The news came after students had been invited to participate in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Festival.

Since the alleged theft, booster club leaders said that they have reorganized the booster club and put more checks and balances into place. Through fundraising efforts, the organization has been able to pay its debts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia