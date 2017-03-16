Arrest Made In Booster Club Theft Case

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PONDER (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Ponder have arrested a person of interest in a 14-month-old theft case.
According to the Ponder Fine Arts Booster Club President, Bronwyn Wright was arrested.
Back in February 2016, members of the Ponder Fine Arts Booster Club reported close to $21,000 in unverified expenses from the organization’s bank account.
Booster club members alleged that the money was mismanaged by a fellow booster club member with access to a debit card and checks to the bank account.
They said that bank account transaction history shows multiple cash withdrawals of upwards of $500, sometimes several times a day.
The booster club learned of the deficit in late December 2015, and filed a police report about two weeks later.
Ponder Police Chief Robert Genova said that there is a person of interest in the case. Neither the booster club nor the police department would identify the individual at the time, citing an ongoing investigation.
The news came after students had been invited to participate in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Festival.
Since the alleged theft, booster club leaders said that they have reorganized the booster club and put more checks and balances into place. Through fundraising efforts, the organization has been able to pay its debts.