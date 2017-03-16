Cowboys Re-Sign Free-Agent RB Darren McFadden

By Mike Fisher

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – We have talked a great deal about the comfort zone that Darren McFadden share with one another. That is on display as the Dallas Cowboys re-sign the free-agent back-up running back to a one-year deal.

McFadden, the former 1,000-yard Cowboys rusher who spent most of last season stashed on an injury list, returns to compete with fellow veteran Alfred Morris behind rookie star Ezekiel Elliott.

McFadden has some skills that could allow him to take on some of the specialist role previously handled by Lance Dunbar after he signed with the Rams on Thursday.