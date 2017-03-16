NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Cowboys Re-Sign Free-Agent RB Darren McFadden

March 16, 2017 2:01 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Mike Fisher, NFL

By Mike Fisher

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – We have talked a great deal about the comfort zone that Darren McFadden share with one another. That is on display as the Dallas Cowboys re-sign the free-agent back-up running back to a one-year deal.

McFadden, the former 1,000-yard Cowboys rusher who spent most of last season stashed on an injury list, returns to compete with fellow veteran Alfred Morris behind rookie star Ezekiel Elliott.

McFadden has some skills that could allow him to take on some of the specialist role previously handled by Lance Dunbar after he signed with the Rams on Thursday.

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia