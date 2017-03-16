CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
WATCH: Dwayne Bacon Throws Down Vicious Slam Against FGCU

March 16, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

The Florida State Seminoles earned a 3-seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament and with that came a first round date against the 14-seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. FGCU is known as “Dunk City” because of their NCAA Tournament run back in March of 2013, which included plenty of high flying highlights as they made their way to the Sweet 16.

This time around, FGCU has continued that “Dunk City” culture, but in the first half against Florida State, it was the Seminoles’ Dwayne Bacon showing off his dunking prowess.

The ‘Noles took a 40-36 lead into the halftime break thanks in part to Bacon’s 16 points.

