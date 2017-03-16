KRLD To Do List March 16-19, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has a bunch of cool stuff for the kids to do during Spring Break! From the country’s largest Maya exhibition, to daily science activities, extended hours, Discovery Days and 3D films, nine days of non-stop adventure are in store as the Perot Museum celebrates spring break March 11-19.

Celebrate Spring Break at the Dallas Arboretum! Now through April 9, Dallas Blooms is in full swing with the theme Peace, Love and Flower Power showcasing an explosion of color with a peace sign and vintage VW Bug and Beatle floral topiaries. As the largest floral festival in the Southwest, Dallas Blooms explodes with color from more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms throughout the gardens.

Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment at the American Airlines Center today through Sunday. (3/16-19) The ice show features characters from four Disney stories: Cars (just in time for this summer’s release of Cars 3!), Toy Story 3, The Little Mermaid and Frozen.

All – Con is at the Crowne Plaza Hotel today through Sunday. Fans of science fiction, art, costuming/cosplay, literature, collectibles, Asian ball jointed dolls, roller derby, maid culture, anime, short films, Otaku, burlesque, games, celebrity guests, contests, pageants, discussion panels, workshops, and performances will have their whole weekend filled at the single event.

The Fort Worth Boat Expo is today through Sunday (3/16-19) at the Will Rogers memorial center.

Goodguys Lonestar Nationals is at TMS Friday through Sunday (3/17-19)

Get into the Irish spirit at Celtic Night tomorrow with harpist and vocalist Sarah and Pamela Copus, Welsh performer Chris Grooms, fiddler Hailey Sandoz, and Irish dancer Jason Purcell at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911.

St.Patricks Slay at Dark Hour Haunted House Friday and Saturday. (3/17-18)

The World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza is in downtown Mansfield Saturday. (3/18) Asleep at the Wheel will play…there will be a pet parade …a Pickle Eating and Juice Drinking and Mindy Lu’s Pie Eating contest…and a whole lot more.

General Granbury’s Birthday Festival and Cook Off is Saturday, March 18 at Granbury Square Plaza. Their is tons of stuff to do including a beans and ribs cook-off, mutton bustin, a parade and a brisket cook off…

The Hip Hop Cowboys Spring Rodeo is at the Mesquite Arena Saturday, March 18.

The Commodores are playing Winstar on Saturday, March 18.

Steel Panther is playing the House of Blues tonight. (3/16)

Pat Benatar and her husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo will have a “Very Intimate Acoustic Evening” at the Majestic Sunday, March 19.