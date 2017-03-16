KT’s Mock Draft 2.0

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

As the draft peaks it’s head around the corner, it’s time for my second mock draft. This isn’t necessarily who I would pick, but it’s a baseline for how things might play out based on team needs and fits. I would guess my next mock draft coming up in April will be a lot more accurate than this. Let’s have some fun!

1. BROWNS: Myles Garrett EDGE Texas A&M

-This one is easy.

2. 49ERS: Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina

-After signing Hoyer to fill the QB void, it sure feels like the 49ers will try to get their future QB. In my opinion, Mitchell is the best QB in this class, despite his limited experience. He’s more athletic than he gets credit for, showing the ability to throw on the run. A few inconsistencies and poor decisions in crucial times were the only thing holding him back on tape.

3. BEARS: Jonathan Allen DL Alabama

-The Bears continue to use resources on stacking the front line of their defense. Assuming his medicals check out, Allen is a sure thing with his size and power. At it’s core, football is about beating the man in front of you and Allen does exactly that.

4. JACKSONVILLE: Jamal Adams S LSU

-They hit on Jalen Ramsey last year at CB and signed Bouye. Adding Jamal Adams to the mix is the icing on the cake for a defense that’s been building piece by piece the last few years. Adams can play down in the box with tackling ability, but has the range to cover in the back end as well. Keep going best player available, Jacksonville, it’ll pay off one of these days.

5. TENNESSEE: Reuben Foster LB Alabama

-The Titans have 2 first round picks, so it’ll be interesting to see how they play this. The depth at the CB position, might allow them to get a CB later in the round. Reuben Foster is one of the safer picks in the draft, and I don’t expect his dismissal from the combine to harm his draft value at all.

6. JETS: Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State

-With the release of Darrelle Revis, that leaves two CB spots open for the Jets. It’s a good year to need two corners. Lattimore is my CB1 with his ability to turn and run with ease, his quickness, and his sticky man coverage.

7. CHARGERS: Malik Hooker S Ohio State

-QB could be in play here, but the rangy ball hawk Malik Hooker is too good to pass up.

8. PANTHERS: Leonard Fournette RB LSU

-The Panthers always seem to love a good, hefty running back. Fournette can carry the load at 240 lbs. He’s the perfect fit for this offense, to help out Cam Newton.

9. BENGALS: Corey Davis WR Western Michigan

-They need another weapon across from AJ Green and Davis could be that guy. He does everything well. Route running, ball tracking, acceleration, size and a little bit of speed. He’s a bit of a WR swiss army knife in that he doesn’t excel at one thing, but does everything well.

10. BILLS: Teez Tabor CB Florida

Tabor played a lot of zone in college, but I thought he thrived in press coverage on tape. He’s a confident dude, sticking to his man after the jam, and showing fluid hips and start/stop ability. Good player.

11. SAINTS: Solomon Thomas DL Stanford

-Thomas is a creative cog for the New Orleans Saints as he can play anywhere on the line. He wins with his quickness inside, but many, like myself, think he profiles better as a LDE in a 4-3. Either way, pairing Thomas with Sheldon Rankins and Solomon Thomas

12. BROWNS: Deshaun Watson QB Clemson

-The attempt at QB of the future. Deshaun will get a chance to sit and watch, and I think his intermediate accuracy and easy release is going to really inspire Hue Jackson.

13. CARDINALS: DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame

-With Carson Palmer’s final year looming, Arizona gets their future QB in Kizer who has a ton of potential, but his inconsistencies on the field scare me. His intermediate accuracy is not where it needs to be for a 1st round pick.

14. EAGLES: Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma

-In a shocker, the Eagles take the controversial Mixon in the top half of the first round. The Eagles lack that bell cow running back and Mixon gives them just that with his ability to run, catch, block, and be a threat down the field as well. With the addition of Alshon Jeffrey, the Eagles continue to add weapons around Carson Wentz.

15. COLTS: Haason Reddick LB Temple

-Dalvin Cook would be tempting here, but the Colts decide to wait since this is such a deep RB draft. Reddick played some at linebacker and on the line for Temple in college, but I think his best position in the NFL will be as an off the ball linebacker. He’s got the range, flies to the ball, and has the ability to rush the passer off the edge.

16. RAVENS: Takkarist McKinley EDGE UCLA

-The Ravens always seem to take players that I want the Cowboys to get. I love this player. He’s an undersized pass rusher with long arms. It’d be a dream to see him in Dallas. He reminds me of a young DeMarcus Ware, although I understand that’s a lofty comp. He’s a speed rusher who fires off the edge using his speed and length to get after the pass rusher.

17. REDSKINS: John Ross WR Washington

-With Desean Jackson leaving for Tampa Bay, the Redskins must get a weapon in the mix for Kirk Cousins. John Ross is a speed demon who runs good routes and is a football junkie. Really good fit here for Washington to go along with Terrelle Pryor.

18. TITANS: Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama

-Humphrey has ideal size and speed for the position. There are times on tape where he has issues turning and running as well as tracking the deep ball, but he thrives in press coverage where he can get nasty in your face. He’s got the tools to be a Top 20 pick though.

19. BUCCANEERS: Malik McDowell DL Michigan State

-Boy did he measure well at the combine. Malik McDowell showed up just under 300. He’s long at just under 6’6″ and has 35″ arms. Ridiculous physical specimen, who can play anywhere on the defensive line. He can win in so many ways, plays nasty, can win with power and nuanced moves. What a great addition he would be to the TB defensive line next to my pet cat Noah Spence.

20. BRONCOS: OJ Howard TE Alabama

-Howard is a serviceable blocker but at 6’6″ 250, he’s a first round player because of his receiving ability and potential. Howard was underused in Alabama, but that won’t be the case in the NFL. Look for teams to use him up the seams vertically to go along with his ability to run all of the intermediate routes.

21. LIONS: Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin

-The Lions signed TJ Lang and continue to rebuild their offensive line to protect Matthew Stanford. Ramczyk was really strong in his year at Wisconsin. A technician, but injury questions will loom.

22. DOLPHINS: Derek Barnett DE Tennessee

-Add another guy to the mix with Suh and Wake. Barnett would be a perfect fit at LDE due to his strength and subtle explosiveness. He’s not the greatest athlete but wins with his motor and his hands.

23. GIANTS: Dalvin Cook RB Florida State

-After adding Brandon Marshall to go along with Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepherd, the Giants look to solve their running game woes. Their run blocking isn’t good by any means, so a guy who can create on his own like Cook would be a good fit.

24. RAIDERS: Tre’Davious White CB LSU

-White can play in the slot or outside. I love how he challenges the catch point. Easy ability to turn and run. Not a tackler, and that will annoy some teams, but I like the fit in Oakland.

25. TEXANS: Garrett Bolles OT Utah

-The Texans need a RT and Bolles is a good fit with his long arms and his athleticism.

26. SEAHAWKS: Cam Robinson OL Alabama

-We know they need help on the o-line. He can play tackle or guard, I think I might prefer him at guard. He’s not a first round player for me, but this would make a lot of sense.

27. CHIEFS: Mike Williams WR Clemson

-The Chiefs could use another weapon, and a physical guy like Williams fits the mold for what they could use offensively. Between Williams, Travis Kelce, and Tyreke Hill, the Chiefs now have a number of ways to beat you on the offensive side of the ball.

28. COWBOYS: T.J. Watt EDGE Wisconsin

-An undersized pass rusher who also has the ability to play strong-side linebacker as well. His motor runs high, he’s a football junkie, and he has a knack for finishing plays. Fits the RKG (right kinda guy) mold that the Cowboys search for.

29. PACKERS: Forrest Lamp OL Western Kentucky

-Lamp played at tackle in college, but looked dominant as a guard at the Senior Bowl. That’s his NFL position, and he’ll take over for T.J. Lang who left in free agency.

30. STEELERS: Taco Charlton DE Michigan

-The Steelers defensive line adds Taco, a player who could use more seasoning, but provides great value for a team late in the first round.

31. FALCONS: Dion Dawkins OG Temple

-I like Dawkins more than most, but i’m a sucker for nastiness. Dawkins can play OT as well and has position flex on the line, but for a team that will soon need to get younger

32. SAINTS (FROM NE): Fabian Moreau CB UCLA

-DB continues to be a problem for the Saints. The UCLA corner is physical, getting his hands on receivers and able to recover if he misses on the jam. Smart, instinctual, and able to stay with the receiver in man coverage.