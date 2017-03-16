Middle Tennessee State Does It Again! Upsets Minnesota 81-72

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Middle Tennessee State Does It Again! Upsets Minnesota 81-72

March 16, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Remember the Blue Raiders? That scrappy team that upended pre-tournament favorite Michigan State as a 15-seed last year? Well, they’re back to their upset ways. This time, the victim was 5-seed Minnesota. The Blue Raiders were actually -1.5 point favorites coming into the contest and they didn’t disappoint.

A slow start left them trailing Minnesota 7-0 early, but then the shooting started to wake up. They outscored the Gophers 37-24 the rest of the first half to take a 37-31 lead into the break using a combination of hard drives to the bucket and good outside shooting.

 

 

In the second half, they Raiders got off to a hot start running up a 15-7 spurt to put further distance between themselves and the Gophers including this three from guard Tyrik Dixon.

 

 

Minnesota made a run to cut the lead down to six points at one point in the second half, but that’s when Reggie Upshaw took over for Middle Tennessee, scoring nine straight points for the Blue Raiders. The trio of Jacorey Williams, Reggie Upshaw and Giddy Potts combined for 47 points in the game. Speaking of Williams, his “and 1” with 1:38 left was basically the dagger that ended the game.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia