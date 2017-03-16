Oklahoma Senate Punishes Senator Found With Teen In Motel

NASCAR Does Not Penalize Busch Or Logano For Vegas Fight ASCAR has decided not to penalize Kyle Busch, Joey Logano of their crews for their post-race scuffle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last Chance For Baylor's Davis To Reach Final FourNina Davis will leave Baylor as only the fifth player in school history with more than 2,000 points and more than 1,000 rebounds. But there is still something missing as she faces her last chance for a trip to the NCAA Final Four.