Ravens Sign Brandon Carr, Claiborne To The Jets?

March 16, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Carr, Dallas Cowboys, Morris Claiborne, NFL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys are looking thinner and thinner by the day on the defensive side of the ball.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they have agreed to a four-year contract with cornerback Brandon Carr, while Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that corner Morris Claiborne is likely on his way to the New York Jets.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan had reported earlier Thursday that Dallas had turned the page on Carr. And now we know why.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Carr will receive a one-year deal with an option for three more seasons at a total value of $24 million.

Dallas was never going to give Carr that kind of a contract with this year’s draft class said to be loaded with capable secondary players. And the same can be said for Claiborne, although, we don’t know the details of his contract at this time.

Carr signed with Dallas as a free agent in the 2012 offseason after spending his first three seasons in Kansas City.

The 30-year-old Flint, Michigan native started all 16 games in each of the five seasons he was with the Cowboys. He had seven interceptions and made 305 tackles.

Claiborne was the Cowboys first-round draft pick out of LSU in 2012, but injuries hampered most of his tenure in Dallas.

The five-year veteran played in only 47 of the team’s 80 games in that span. He had four interceptions and 126 tackles in those games.

In addition to the loss of Carr and Claiborne, Dallas will have to replace departing safeties J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

