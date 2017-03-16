RB Lance Dunbar Leaves Dallas Cowboys For LA Rams

March 16, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Lance Dunbar, Los Angeles Rams, Mike Fisher, NFL, University Of North Texas

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys backup running back Lance Dunbar is leaving via free agency to the LA Rams, who according to Adam Caplan of ESPN are giving him a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Dunbar, a product of the University of North Texas, was signed in 2012 as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys, who envisioned him as a dangerous scatback in their offense. But injuries plagued him during his time in Dallas, and in his five seasons, the 27-year-old managed a total of only 422 rushing yards, 646 receiving yards, and one TD.

Dallas has Ezekiel Elliott as its No. 2 running back. Alfred Morris is on the roster. Darren McFadden is unsigned but could return to the Cowboys in a Dunbar-like role.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia