Rescuers Searching For Missing Boater On Lake Ray Hubbard

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire Rescue has been joined by Texas Game Wardens as they search Lake Ray Hubbard for a missing boater.

A DFR spokesperson said rescuers headed out to the lake after receiving a 911 saying a man had not been seen since taking his boat out fishing on the lake Wednesday.

The missing man reportedly only fishes in a certain area near the Highway 66 bridge. His family is very concerned because they say the man never stayed out on the water very long.

The man’s vehicle and trailer were found near the Highway 66 ramp and his boat was later found capsized in the lake. There was no one in the boat that when located was about a half mile south of the 66 bridge.

The Dallas Police Department Air One Helicopter and scuba teams have also joined the search that is ongoing.