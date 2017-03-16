NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Reward Offered For Info On Missing One-Time Dallas Firefighter

March 16, 2017 1:47 PM
hunt county, Hunt County Sheriff's Office, Michael Chambers, Missing Man, Missing person

HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A $25,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing one-time Dallas firefighter.

It’s been nearly one week since Michael Chambers disappeared from his home in Hunt County.

Investigators were able to locate surveillance video of a person who appears to be Chambers leaving a local Walmart on the day he went missing.

When police initially went to the Chambers’ home searching for the 70-year-old they found a small amount of blood in his workshop, but no other evidence to suggest foul play.

Investigators and volunteers combed a 5-acre area northeast of Quinlan looking for Chambers, but found no sign of him.

Chambers retired from Dallas Fire Rescue in 2008. He’s not known to have any medical disabilities. He is described as a white male who stands 6’3″ and weighs about 225 pounds. He has gray hair, but is balding.

Anyone with information about Chambers whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.

