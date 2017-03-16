Suspected Cyber Bullies Arrested In Connection With Woman’s Death

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Suspected Cyber Bullies Arrested In Connection With Woman’s Death

March 16, 2017 6:38 PM By Barbara Schwarz
Filed Under: Andres Arturo Villagomez, Brandy Vela, Cyberbullying, Karinthya Sanchez Romero, suicide, Texas City

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

TEXAS CITY (KRLD-AM) – Last November 29, a young Texas City woman committed suicide with a gun in front of her family after months of cyberbullying. Now two people have been arrested.

Brandy Vela was 18 when she died. 21-year-old Andres Arturo Villagomez and 22-year-old Karinthya Sanchez Romero, her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend, are accused of stalking and harassing the teen.

Brandy’s father Raul Vela calls the pair cowards who were jealous of his daughter.

He says thousands attended her funeral service, but the online harassment was so bad they kept the location of Brandy’s grave a secret.

“Three days later, after her death, people were still making fake apps and putting things on social media about her. I didn’t know who I could trust. I was afraid that somebody would come out to her grave site and do some horrific things.”

He’s relieved that now he can share where his daughter is buried.

He says justice takes time and he looks forward on attending the trial.

Brandy’s big sister, Jacqueline Vela, says she thinks of Brandy every day.

She doesn’t want to talk about the case until it’s over with.

She calls cyberstalking terrible. “People think that because they’re behind a computer, nothing will come back to them. They called her so many mean names. It’s just so crazy how people can do that. But there’s hope because now that people have been charged, it shows law enforcement takes this more seriously.”

Villagomez has been charged with unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Romero has been charged with stalking and online impersonation with a total bond of $20,000.

More from Barbara Schwarz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia