Who Sent Dirk Nowitzki A Personalized Potato?

It must have been a bit of a head-scratcher for Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, after receiving a potato in the mail.

Today, the mystery is solved. The personalized spud came from the creators of Potato Parcel, the business that found fame after appearing on the popular television show “Shark Tank” last year. Kevin O’Leary ultimately gave them what they wanted, which was $50,000 for a 10 percent stake in the company.

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated…. pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

It’s pretty straightforward. You pick the message, and for anywhere between $9.99 and $12.99 you can send that potato to whomever you choose.

The creators of Potato Parcel, Alex Craig and Riad Bekhit, confirmed they were the ones who sent Dirk the potato. They say it was their way of congratulating him for making his 30,000th point last week!