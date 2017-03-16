CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Williams, Robinson Pace TCU Over Fresno State 66-59 In NIT

March 16, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, College, Fresno State, Kenrich Williams, NCAA, NIT, TCU, Tournament

FORT WORTH (AP) – Kenrich Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double this season and TCU defeated Fresno State 66-59 on Wednesday night in a first-round NIT game.

In the second round, TCU, a No. 4 seed, will play Iowa, a No. 1 seed, in the next round. Iowa defeated South Dakota 87-75 Wednesday night.

Alex Robinson scored 14 points with five assists for the Horned Frogs (20-15), who held on to win despite missing 4 of 8 free throws in the final 1½ minutes and 16 of 29 for the game.

Deshon Taylor scored 13 points and Jaron Hopkins 12 for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (20-13), who missed four shots in the last 18 seconds.

Robinson scored eight points in a 15-4 run that snapped the game’s final tie and gave TCU a 62-51 lead with 3½ minutes left, enough cushion for down the stretch.

Houston led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Bulldogs rallied to take its only lead at 43-42 with 11:49 remaining in the game.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

