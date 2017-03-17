NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

A Quick Look At USC-SMU In The NCAA Tournament

March 17, 2017 9:59 AM
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — No. 6 seed SMU (30-4) vs. No. 11 seed USC (25-9)

First round, East Region, Tulsa, Oklahoma; 2:10 p.m. (Central).

BOTTOM LINE: SMU is in the NCAA Tournament after being banned from postseason play a year ago for multiple violations, including academic fraud and unethical conduct. USC rallied from 17 points down in the second half to win its First Four game against Providence on Wednesday.

ROLLING: SMU has won 16 straight games, including 11 by double digits, and hasn’t lost since Jan. 12. The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference tournament title by defeating Cincinnati in the championship game.

BOUNCING BACK: USC ended February on a four-game skid, then won three straight before losing to UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament.

DID YOU KNOW: USC beat SMU 78-73 on Nov. 25.

