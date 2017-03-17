Community Praying For Safe Return Of Retired Firefighter

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GREENVILLE (CBS11) – Friends and family of Michael Chambers, 70, say he selflessly helped protect North Texas for decades.

On Friday night, the community took a turn giving back to the retired Dallas firefighter who vanished one week ago.

Dozens of people packed into Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville hoping their prayers for a safe return would be answered.

Seven days have passed since Chambers disappeared and investigators said they are no closer to understanding what happened, where Chambers is or if he is safe.

“I want him to walk back up,” said a tearful Suzy Losoya, Chambers’ daughter.

Those close to Chambers hoisted candles and bowed their heads for strength. His daughters are overwhelmed.

“We’re in suspended animation right now,” said Cheri Hanes, Chambers’ other daughter.

Losoya and Hanes feel helpless.

“If there was something we could do, we wouldn’t be sitting here,” said Hanes.

When Chambers vanished on Friday, investigators found blood in his shop.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is now using an independent lab to help speed up testing.

“Excruciating. Waiting is excruciating,” said Losoya.

Detectives believe a video of Chambers at a Quinlan Walmart is his last known sighting.

Despite all of the tips and acres searched line-by-line, investigators have found nothing.

“How does someone just vanish? That shouldn’t be something that could happen in this day and age,” said Hanes.

The daughters are now offering a $25,000 reward hoping it entices someone to come forward.

“You give us our dad or tell us where he is or if you think you know where he is… Please come take our money,” said Hanes. “We want our dad back.”

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said it is still going through and receiving a lot of tips.

The sheriff has ordered overtime for the weekend as investigators continue the search for Chambers.