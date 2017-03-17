Community Praying For Safe Return Of Retired Firefighter

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

Community Praying For Safe Return Of Retired Firefighter

March 17, 2017 8:56 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Highland Terrace Baptist Church, Hunt County Sheriff's Office, Michael Chambers, missing retired firefighter, prayers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GREENVILLE (CBS11) – Friends and family of Michael Chambers, 70, say he selflessly helped protect North Texas for decades.

On Friday night, the community took a turn giving back to the retired Dallas firefighter who vanished one week ago.

Dozens of people packed into Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville hoping their prayers for a safe return would be answered.

Seven days have passed since Chambers disappeared and investigators said they are no closer to understanding what happened, where Chambers is or if he is safe.

“I want him to walk back up,” said a tearful Suzy Losoya, Chambers’ daughter.

Those close to Chambers hoisted candles and bowed their heads for strength. His daughters  are overwhelmed.

“We’re in suspended animation right now,” said Cheri Hanes, Chambers’ other daughter.

Losoya and Hanes feel helpless.

“If there was something we could do, we wouldn’t be sitting here,” said Hanes.

When Chambers vanished on Friday, investigators found blood in his shop.

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 8 51 42 pm Community Praying For Safe Return Of Retired Firefighter

Michael Chambers (Chambers family)

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is now using an independent lab to help speed up testing.

“Excruciating. Waiting is excruciating,” said Losoya.

Detectives believe a video of Chambers at a Quinlan Walmart is his last known sighting.

Despite all of the tips and acres searched line-by-line, investigators have found nothing.

“How does someone just vanish? That shouldn’t be something that could happen in this day and age,” said Hanes.

The daughters are now offering a $25,000 reward hoping it entices someone to come forward.

“You give us our dad or tell us where he is or if you think you know where he is… Please come take our money,” said Hanes. “We want our dad back.”

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said it is still going through and receiving a lot of tips.

The sheriff has ordered overtime for the weekend as investigators continue the search for Chambers.

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia