J. C. Penney Releases List Of Upcoming Store Closures

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was late last month with Plano-based J.C. Penney announced that up to 140 stores and two distribution centers would be closed over the next several months. Today the company released the list of specific store closures — all the way from Washington state, to Texas, to Florida.

The closures, most of which as scheduled to happen in June, represent about 14 percent of the department store operator’s current store count.

The stores closing here in Texas are mostly in smaller cities and towns like, Athens, Borger, Early, El Paso, Marshall, McAllen, Nacogdoches, Seguin and Stephenville and there are no stores closing in the immediate Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Most of the stores that are closing will begin the liquidation process around this time next month.

Some business experts were expecting Penney’s to close the store at Collin Creek Mall in Plano. The Macy’s store at that location is in the process of closing now.

In a press releases officials with Penny’s said the closings are a part of their “continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.”

The officials number of stores closing stands at 138. Only one distribution center, in Lakeland, Florida, will close — another, in Buena Park, California, is being relocated.

There will be approximately 5,000 Penny’s employees nationwide that will be impacted by the closings. ♦♦♦ Click Here To See The Alphabetical List Of J. C. Penney Closings ♦♦♦

The states with the biggest number of closings are here in Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Three stores are closing in Louisiana and four in Oklahoma.