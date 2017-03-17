NE Dallas DART Bus Stop Closed Due To Crime

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A DART bus stop in northeast Dallas has been shut down by authorities because of too much crime.

The DART bus stop at the intersection of Forest Lane and Audelia Road was closed as part of a mission to fight crime in the area. Many residents said they often avoid that particular intersection because of the trouble they can encounter there.

Nearby resident Joe Davis says he’s glad its gone.

“That whole corner is infested with a lot of youngsters doing drugs, selling drugs – it’s a high crime area” said Davis.

DART officials say that this stop was one of their busiest locations and while no crime was reported on DART buses they wanted to work with the community.

They’ve agreed to remove the bus stop and direct people to use bus stop to the north and the south. Both are about 5 minutes away.