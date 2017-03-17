Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop By Average Of 2 Cents

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas have dropped by 2 cents this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump was an average $2.09 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.29 per gallon.
The association survey found that of the metro areas in Texas, drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.02 a gallon while motorists in El Paso are paying the most at $2.13.
AAA analysts say gas prices in the coming days may continue to drop because of declining crude oil prices and a high volume of supply.
Texas continues to remain among the top 10 least expensive markets in the country.
