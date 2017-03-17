Search Resumes For Fisherman Missing On Lake Ray Hubbard

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The second day of searching for a 50-year-old man who went missing on Lake Ray Hubbard is underway. Crews are now calling it a recovery mission.

Mark Jordan hasn’t been seen since he went out fishing on his boat on Wednesday, March 15. His family called 911 yesterday and rescuers spent the day, on the ground and using sonar in the water, looking for the man.

When Dallas Fire Rescue first arrived at the lake Thursday it didn’t take long for them to find Jordan’s vehicle and trailer near the Highway 66 ramp. It wasn’t long after that when they found his capsized about half-a-mile away.

Today Dallas Fire-Rescue has again coordinated their search efforts with the Texas Game Warden. Jordan’s family says he’s an experienced boater, but rescuers were somewhat hampered in their search Thursday, because water on the lake was choppy and winds were strong.

It was less than two weeks ago when Game Wardens and first-responders set out on Denton Creek, just west of Grapevine Lake, searching for a missing father and his toddler son. The boy, Oliver Meinert, survived alone overnight and wandered up to a group searching for him. It took four days before the body of his father, Matthew Meinert, was found.

Parks and wildlife officials are just advising everyone to take extra steps to stay safe when going out on the water. “It’s getting to be boating season and wear your lifejacket,” advised Texas Game Warden Captain Tony Norton. “Let somebody know where you’re gonna be, and what time you plan on going out and what time you plan on returning back home.”