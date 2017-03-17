CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
SpaceX Sends Satellite Into Orbit After 2-Day Delay

March 17, 2017 6:32 AM
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched a communications satellite into orbit after a two-day delay.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying an EchoStar satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 2 a.m. Thursday. The satellite was deployed into orbit high above Earth about 35 minutes later.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was pushed back due to high winds in Florida.

This was the second SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. Last month’s space station resupply launch was the first from the pad since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. The pad was used to send Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the moon in 1969.

