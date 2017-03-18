8-Year-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed an 8-year-old girl Friday.
Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of Barron Lane at about 2:15 p.m. due to a hit-and-run accident.
According to police, responding officers discovered that an 8-year-old girl was hit by a black Dodge Charger while she was riding a scooter on the roadway.
Police say the vehicle did not stop to render aid and fled the location.
The 8-year-old girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Aja Hill.
Police say the suspect vehicle was located and is under custody. Detectives are in the process of talking to the owner.